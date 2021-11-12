Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.62 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$37.33 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.