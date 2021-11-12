ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENGGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 10,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

