Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 3.3%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 44,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,121,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,021,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Embraer by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 588,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

