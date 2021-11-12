Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of ELOX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

