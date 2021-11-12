Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

43.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.89 $20.11 million $0.32 37.25 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 4.08 -$14.44 million $0.13 95.01

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ladder Capital 1 0 3 1 2.80

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24% Ladder Capital 5.35% 0.80% 0.22%

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.