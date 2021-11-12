Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report sales of $7.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.30 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

LLY stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

