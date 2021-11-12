Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 5,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,416. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

