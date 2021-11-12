Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter.

PINS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,276. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

