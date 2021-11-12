Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 473.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.21. 8,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

