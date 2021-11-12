Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Roku stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.32. 23,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

