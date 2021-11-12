Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 995 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,662. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

