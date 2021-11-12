Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 367,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,073. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.91. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

