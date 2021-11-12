Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 36,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.