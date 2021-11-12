Electromed’s (ELMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Electromed by 15,334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electromed by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

