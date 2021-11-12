Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $104.70 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008314 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $104.70 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005170 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,734,612 coins and its circulating supply is 19,884,240 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

