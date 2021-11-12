Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

