El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

