eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 144.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 555.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

