eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 144.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 555.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
