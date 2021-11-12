eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. eGain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 153,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,622. The company has a market cap of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

