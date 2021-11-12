eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 153,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,622. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

