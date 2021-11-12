Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.25 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $271.67 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

