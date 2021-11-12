Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.