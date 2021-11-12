Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Issues Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

