Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.00.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

