Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.73.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

