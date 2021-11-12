Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

EIC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

