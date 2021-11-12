Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $41.35

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $39.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 287.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

