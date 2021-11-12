E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.55. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

