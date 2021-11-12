DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of DXC Technology worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of DXC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $484,447. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

