Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 13,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,465. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.