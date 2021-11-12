Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 45,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,465. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

