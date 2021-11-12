Dustin Combs Sells 950 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 950 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $21,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Dustin Combs sold 398 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $9,181.86.

On Friday, August 27th, Dustin Combs sold 602 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $14,002.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $22,681.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

