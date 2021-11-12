Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

