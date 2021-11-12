DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

DKNG stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

