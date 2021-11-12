DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,320,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at $69,099,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

