Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.
DOCS opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
