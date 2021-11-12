Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

DOCS opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

