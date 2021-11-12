Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

