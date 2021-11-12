Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 92,571.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 570,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

