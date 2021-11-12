dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Shares Up 0.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

dotdigital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

