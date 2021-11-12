DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $192.01, but opened at $223.65. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. DoorDash shares last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 93,864 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

