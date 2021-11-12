DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $227.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.
In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
