DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $227.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoorDash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.61% of DoorDash worth $2,173,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

