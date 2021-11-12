Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $955,223.81

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $955,223.81 and approximately $6,623.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 88,378,000.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.