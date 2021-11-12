Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $177,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

