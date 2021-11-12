Donald Graham Moore Acquires 200,000 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,841,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,174.

Shares of Playfair Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

