Donald Graham Moore Acquires 200,000 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,841,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,174.
Shares of Playfair Mining stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.
