Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Domtar worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

