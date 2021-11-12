DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

