Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Docebo stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

