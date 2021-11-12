DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNP. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

