Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Up 0.3%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.87. 33,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 968.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,656 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.