disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $177,076.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,740,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,342,661 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

